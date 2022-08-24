Pastor in Loma Linda found guilty of sexually touching, harassing underage female

A 57-year-old pastor in Loma Linda was found guilty earlier this month of sexually touching and harassing an underage female.

Harold Dien, 57, was found guilty on August 15,2022, of all the allegations against him and was sentenced to 120 days in jail. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

Harold Dien was sentenced to 120 days in jail and will be required to register as a sex offender for the next ten years, authorities with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a press release.

During the 57-year-old pastor's trial, an additional victim came forward and now investigators believe there might be even more victims.

Anyone who may have been victimized by Dien or might have information about this case or others is encouraged to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Crimes Against Children Unit at 909-890-4901.