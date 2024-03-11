Passengers evacuate Metrolink in Santa Clarita due to "mechanical issue"

Metrolink train forced to evacuate after catching fire in Santa Clarita

Passengers evacuated a Metrolink train in Santa Clarita early Monday morning because of a mechanical issue.

The incident was reported at around 10:30 a.m. in the 22000 block of Soledad Canyon Road, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

Firefighters were sent to the scene after learning of what was first reported as a fire, but was later deemed a "mechanical issue" by Metrolink officials.

By the time crews arrived, all of the passengers has already deboarded the train.

With SkyCal overhead, passengers could be seen standing near the station where the train came to a stop as firefighters surveyed the area.

The Antelope Valley Line train was heading towards Union Station in Los Angeles from the Lancaster Station when the issue arose.

It's not immediately known how long service will be impacted. Metrolink is offering passengers aboard the train a $50 voucher to use in order to secure other means of transportation.