Homeless woman killed outside Pasadena 99-cent store

A 60-year-old Pasadena homeless woman died in the parking lot of a Pasadena 99-cent store after getting into a fistfight with another woman.

"It's very tragic, not only for the victim but for the suspect as well and the city as a whole," said Acting Deputy Chief Art Chute. "This is a time of peace and joy."

The fight happened on the 400 block of North Robles Avenue on Thursday a little before 4:40 p.m., according to the Pasadena Police Department.

Responding officers found an unresponsive woman, Corina Monroy, after she sustained head trauma during the fight. Authorities believe she fell to the ground during the fight. Paramedics tried to save Monroy but she died at the scene.

The nearby unhoused said that Monroy lived in a car typically parked in the same lot.

Police are unsure what led up to the fight.

Pasadena Police Robbery-Homicide detectives investigated the incident and arrested a suspect at about 10 p.m. The suspect was identified as 40-year-old Pasadena resident Carolina Hernandez.

"Whether or not the punches caused her death or the fall to the ground caused her death is undetermined at this time," said Chute.

Hernandez was booked on suspicion of murder and was held on $2 million bond, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call Pasadena Police at (626) 744-4241 or report information anonymously by calling "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the "P3 Tips" Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.