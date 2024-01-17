Pasadena sees surge in copper theft with over 6 miles stolen in the past year

Pasadena city leaders are hoping to put an end to copper theft that has spiked over the last several months leaving streetlights unlit, creating extra work, and costing the city and taxpayers in repairs.

The city along with the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors announced a $20,000 reward Wednesday, in hopes of finding the people committing the thefts.

"It's not just a crime of opportunity. It's not just about the money and the cost fiscally to the city," said Pasadena Police Chief Eugene Harris. "It is the potential cost of injury to human life out here in our city."

There have been 45 incidents of wire theft in the city since January 2023, 33 of which have occurred since November 2023.

City Councilmember Jason Lyon emphasized that it's not a victimless crime.

"It has an outsized cost impact on the city as we have to replace the copper on an expensive market, but also deploy resources on an emergency basis, and it affects the feeling of safety in our business and residential neighborhoods as lights go down in the middle of the night, and so we are here to do something about it," Lyons said.

Public Works Director Tony Olmos said thieves have stolen 6½ miles of copper from the system, going into utility boxes and cutting it out. Olmos said in the last year, they have repaired over 360 streetlights, leading to a loss of $50,000 in time and materials, not including resources from the police department.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors added $10,000 to the city's $10,000 reward offer.

"We have to send a strong message and I believe this reward of $20,000, $10,000 from the county and $10,000 from the city is going to send a message that we are not going to tolerate this," Supervisor Kathryn Barger said. "And make no mistake, I know the District Attorney is going after those who are also purchasing it because they know what they are buying and they know they are buying it at a discount price. But its important for us to address this at the ground."