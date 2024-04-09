Watch CBS News
Pasadena police investigating string of street light thefts

By Dean Fioresi

Pasadena police are investigating a string of thefts targeting some of the city's bronze street lamp poles in recent weeks. 

2629f0df-9707-4264-8e5f-e8b7122ec67e.jpg
An image of the street lamps being stolen.  Pasadena Police Department.

The first incident happened sometimes between March 29 and April 1, according to a statement from the Pasadena Police Department. 

Since then there have been at least three more instances, happening on April 3 at around 2 a.m., April 5 at around 11:00 p.m. and April 8 at between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. 

All of the thefts have happened on S. Orange Grove Boulevard between Green Street and State Street.

"Vehicles are being used to intentionally ram the lamp poles and then the entire poles are stolen by the suspects," the statement said. 

Anyone with further information is urged to contact detectives at (626) 744-6492. 

First published on April 9, 2024 / 2:18 PM PDT

