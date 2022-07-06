Watch CBS News
Pasadena police arrest suspect in fatal stabbing

An investigation was underway in Pasadena after a fatal stabbing occurred in 1000 block of North Mentor Avenue on Wednesday. 

Police were investigating a fatal stabbing in Pasadena, near Mentor Avenue and Bell Street.  CBSLA

According to Pasadena Police, the incident occurred a little after 2 p.m.

Officers followed up a lead on a vehicle that took them to a Target Store located at 3121 East Colorado Blvd., where a suspect has been arrested. 

At one point, police asked everyone in Target to exit the store and were checking people as they left. The store has since reopened for normal operations. 

The area around Mentor Avenue and Bell Street remains closed due to the investigation. 

First published on July 6, 2022 / 4:59 PM

