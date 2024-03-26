Pasadena man still missing days after disappearing in Tijuana

Pasadena man still missing after disappearing in Tijuana last week

A Pasadena man has been missing for days after he stepped out to grab food during a trip to Tijuana with his wife last week.

A photo of John French (center) with his wife Callie (left) and daughter Caila (right). Callie French

John French hasn't been heard from since Thursday evening, and family members are afraid that something bad has happened.

"I'm just really worried and I just miss him," said John's daughter Caila. "Five days? That's a long time for not contacting any of us."

His wife Callie says that no one in the family has been able to reach him, including his brother and sister, daughters or family friends, which is extremely unusual for the man she's spent the last 30 years of her life with.

"He's never done this. Ever," Callie said.

They crossed the border last week for a dentist appointment, French says. But once they reached Mexico, their car broke down. She says that John went to the mechanic and that she stayed at the hotel.

"The last time I spoke with him was Thursday night at about 8:45 p.m. when he told me he was gonna have a burrito and head back to the hotel," she said. "I haven't seen or heard from his since."

French contacted Mexican authorities, who haven't been able to give her any new information as of Tuesday.

Family members say that since he went missing, there has been a $250 withdrawal from a bank, and some other minor charges, including one for YouTube TV. They think that may be a recurring charge unrelated to his disappearance.

"I just want to say please come home," Caila said. 'Please, please reach out to anybody. Please."

The family has contacted Pasadena Police Department detectives as well, hopeful that they can help sort through the credit card charges and determine if they were made by French or someone else.