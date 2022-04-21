Pasadena high school basketball coach, referee allegedly offered alcohol, drugs for explicit photos, video of teenage girl on Snapchat

Authorities say a high school basketball coach and referee from the San Gabriel Valley has been arrested for offering a teenage girl drugs in exchange for explicit pictures and video over Snapchat, and may have more victims.

(credit: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

Alexander Rahsaan Miles, 42, of Pasadena, was arrested last Friday and is being held on $340,000 bail, according to Los Angeles County sheriff's jail records. He has since been charged with three counts of lewd acts on a child under the age of 14.

Deputies at the sheriff's West Hollywood station said they started investigating Miles after a 13-year-old girl reported on March 16 that he contacted her in October and November of 2021 on Snapchat, offering to give her alcohol and drugs in exchange for explicit pictures and videos, sheriff's officials said. The investigation revealed the suspect had been communicating with a number of girls over Snapchat, and authorities believe there may be more victims.

Additionally, Miles is believed to have been a high school basketball coach for several schools in the San Gabriel Valley, and worked as a high school basketball referee in the Los Angeles area. Authorities did not say which schools Miles is believed to have worked at.

Miles was described as a 6-foot-6, 256-pound Black man with black hair and brown eyes who drives a 2008 gold Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information about Miles or believes they are a victim can contact the sheriff's Special Victims Bureau at (877) 710-5273 or via email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.