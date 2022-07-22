Pasadena Councilmember John J. Kennedy dies

On Thursday, the city of Pasadena announced the death of Councilmember John J. Kennedy.

Facebook | John J. Kennedy

"While we are all deeply saddened by the sudden loss of our friend and college, John Kennedy, we should always remember and celebrate his many accomplishments and contribution to our city and beyond," Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo said in a statement.

Kennedy represented Pasadena's District 3 since 2013, served on the city's Finance Committee and was the chair of the Public Safety Committee. He was also a representative for the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority.

Born and raised in Pasadena, Kennedy attended Blair High School and was the youngest president of the city's branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

"John Kennedy loved Pasadena and the people of Pasadena. He worked hard every day to make Pasadena a better place for everyone. He dedicated himself to helping others, and we are all better off because of his efforts. his was a life well-lived."

Our hearts are heavy today as we share news of the passing of beloved District 3 Councilmember John J. Kennedy. Councilmember Kennedy was a long-standing staple in our community and he will be greatly missed. Read our full statement: https://t.co/ZGXNZpo6IW pic.twitter.com/vfLPSC3Smb — City of Pasadena (@PasadenaGov) July 22, 2022

The flags at all of the city's facilities were lowered to half-staff in remembrance of the council member.

The city did not release the cause of his death nor his age.