Parts of LA County see scattered showers, CHP escorts vehicles over Grapevine

A cold winter storm is bringing scattered showers throughout Los Angeles County Monday, and very low snow levels are expected creating snowy driving conditions on highways through the mountains and Antelope Valley.

The CHP is escorting vehicles over the Grapevine because of snowfall. Snow is expected to fall in mountain areas throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service.

As of 4 a.m., Sepulveda Canyon at Mulholland was reporting 0.79 inches of rain. Pasadena was reporting 0.69 inches of rain, Culver City was reporting 0.49 inches and La Canada Flintridge was reporting 0.46 inches.

Temperatures are forecast in the 40s and 50s with areas of frost by Tuesday morning.

Gusty northeast winds are expected Monday through Tuesday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. in the Los Angeles County mountains, Acton, Mount Wilson, and the Antelope Valley including Lancaster and Palmdale.

Moderate to heavy snow is expected from 2 to 5 inches at elevations from 3,000 to 4,500 feet, and 4 to 8 inches above 4,500 feet.

The highest snowfall is expected in the eastern San Gabriel Mountains, where 10 to 14 inches are possible in higher areas.

Southwest winds are expected to gust as high as 40 mph, and easterly winds are expected throughout Monday.

In the Antelope Valley, light snow is expected in the foothills with 2 to 4 inches above 3,000 feet, creating slippery and dangerous driving conditions.

Snow may affect travel on portions of Highway 14 and Highway 138.