Parts of Hollywood go car-free for CicLAvia Sunday

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CicLAvia planned to kick of its "Meet the Hollywoods" tour. 

Roads will be closed between East and West Hollywood for a 6.5-mile stretch for the event which was expected to get underway at 9 a.m. Sunday through 4 p.m. 

Locals will be allowed to jog, bike, walk and run. 

There are two additional events planned this year on October 9th in downtown LA and December 4th in South LA. 

The festival is designed to reconnect residents with neighbors and the community while supporting local businesses and encouraging healthy outdoor activities. 

CBSLA Staff
The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on August 21, 2022 / 6:43 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

