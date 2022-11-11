Watch CBS News
Local News

Part of PCH in Malibu closed off after car crashes into gas main

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Car crash leads to gas leak on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu
Car crash leads to gas leak on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu 00:51

A gas leak in Malibu has led to authorities closing parts of Pacific Coast Highway between Decker Canyon and Trancas Canyon.

The gas leak is a result of a car crashing into a natural gas main on the 32640 block of PCH. 

The crash was reported around 6 p.m. on Thursday. No injuries have been reported at this moment. 

All lanes of PCH are shut down while authorities clean up the gas leak.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on November 10, 2022 / 8:20 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.