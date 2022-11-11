Part of PCH in Malibu closed off after car crashes into gas main

Car crash leads to gas leak on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu

Car crash leads to gas leak on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu

Car crash leads to gas leak on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu

A gas leak in Malibu has led to authorities closing parts of Pacific Coast Highway between Decker Canyon and Trancas Canyon.

The gas leak is a result of a car crashing into a natural gas main on the 32640 block of PCH.

The crash was reported around 6 p.m. on Thursday. No injuries have been reported at this moment.

All lanes of PCH are shut down while authorities clean up the gas leak.