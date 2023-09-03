Watch CBS News
Part of LAX ticketing area temporarily evacuated due to suspicious item investigation

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Part of Los Angeles International Airport's ticketing area has been evacuated due to the discovery of a suspicious item late Saturday evening. 

According to LAX police, the item was found in the Tom Bradley Terminal at around 9:40 p.m., prompting authorities to clear the area of travelers and staff members. 

A bomb squad was been called to the scene to assess the item, which was ultimately deemed safe just before 11 p.m. 

"At approximately 9:30 pm, there was a suspicious item at Tom Bradley International Terminal. Airport Police responded and set up a perimeter along with a partial evacuation," said a statement from LAX. "LAPD Bomb Squad responded and determined that the item was deemed safe. Repopulation is in progress."

It was not clear what exactly the item was that prompted the investigation. 

