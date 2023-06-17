Part of LAX Terminal 1 evacuated for suspicious package investigation

LAX has evacuated part of Terminal 1 as officers investigate a suspicious package.

Authorities first learned about the suspicious package at about 9:35 p.m.

Airport police cleared out the area leading up to the TSA security checkpoint. Officers have stopped traffic leading up to the terminal. The closure has stopped anyone from reaching their drop-off points.

At least eight flights were delayed due to the incident.

The Los Angeles Police Department's Bomb Squad has been dispatched to the area.

LAX announced plans to divert traffic in a tweet sent at 10:23 p.m.

Due to police activity in Terminal 1 traffic in the terminal area is being diverted. Please check with your airline for the latest flight status information. Thank you for your patience. — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) June 17, 2023

Lower level traffic was reopened to vehicles, but not pedestrians, at around 10:50 p.m.

Just after 11 p.m., officers announced that they had cleared the issue, an unattended bag and were ready to allow airport operations to return to normal.