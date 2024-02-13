Watch CBS News
Part of Glendale Galleria evacuated for construction gas leak

Part of the Glendale Galleria was evacuated Tuesday after construction crews hit a gas line while working on the property around 10 a.m.

Utility company workers arrived to repair the 2-inch natural gas line and could be seen with SKYCal overhead around noon, working to fix the line.

glendale-galleria.jpg
Utility crews work to repair a ruptured gas line caused by construction work in the area. kcal
First published on February 13, 2024 / 1:03 PM PST

