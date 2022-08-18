Paramount man who pleaded guilty in "grandparent scam" conspiracy sentenced to prison

A Paramount man was sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison for his part in a nationwide "grandparent scam."

Jack Owuor, 25, ws sentenced to 46 months in prison for his part of a network that convinced elderly Americans across the United States to pay up to tens of thousands of dollars each in the belief they were helping a grandchild or loved one in distress, according to the Department of Justice. Owuor and another member of the network, 29-year-old Timothy Ingram – AKA Bleezy – of North Hollywood, pleaded guilty in the racketeering case in March.

Federal prosecutors say the network contacted elderly people by phone and impersonated a grandchild, a close relative or a friend, then convinced them they needed money for some sort of emergency, such as bail due to an arrest or to pay for medical expenses from a car accident. The grandparents were persuaded to send money through a variety of ways, including in-person pickup, mail, and wire transfer, then laundered the funds.

Owuor personally made cash pickups from a number of elderly victims, and recruited and directed other members of the conspiracy, federal officials said.

"Owuor and the criminal enterprise he was part of preyed upon our elderly population, defrauding some of our most vulnerable and often most trusting citizens," said Stacey Moy, special agent in charge of the FBI's San Diego Field Office, which led the investigation into the case.

Over the years, the grandparent scam has drained the bank and savings accounts of countless seniors across the country, including former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey's own mother. Such scams have been active as far back as 2010, when police say residents in Arcadia were being targeted.

"It is despicable that these fraudsters preyed on a grandparent's care and concern for their loved ones to line their own pockets," U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman for the Southern District of California said in a statement.

Ingram is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 31. Federal officials say five of the eight defendants charged in the case have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing, including 23-year-old Anajah Gifford of North Hollywood. Two of the defendants are fugitives and remain at large.

People ages 60 and older who believe they have been the victim of financial fraud can get help at the National Elder Fraud Hotline, 1-833-FRAUD-11 (1-833-372-8311), which is managed by the Department of Justice's Office for Victims of Crime, or visit www.justice.gov/elderjustice.