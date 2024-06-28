Paramedics rush student to hospital after medical emergency at high school pool

Paramedics rushed a student after suffering a medical emergency at the Chino High School aquatic center Friday afternoon.

The Chino Valley Unified School District said first responders were called to the aquatic center at around 3 p.m. after bystanders noticed the student was in distress. Officers, firefighters and paramedics immediately arrived at the pool area, according to the district.

After 30 minutes, paramedics took the student to the hospital in an unknown condition, according to a CVUSD spokesperson.

"At this time, District and school staff are working with the appropriate agencies to determine the student's condition, events leading up to first responders being dispatched, and how to best support students present during the medical emergency," a spokesperson stated.

It's unclear if it was a class or summer camp for the high school's team.