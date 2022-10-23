Watch CBS News
Panorama City fire threatening at least 1 structure, 6 vehicles

Firefighters Sunday were battling a blaze in Panorama City that they say was threatening at least one commercial building and half a dozen vehicles. 

The fire broke out just after 2:30 p.m. in the 14600 block of W. Titus Street, spurring the closure of Titus Avenue between Van Nuys Boulevard and Cedros Avenue.

Firefighters said the fire involved a large mulch pile and has extended to three parked tractor-trailer rigs.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. 

October 23, 2022

