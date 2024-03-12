Watch CBS News
Panic at Taft High School in Woodland Hills after shooting threat

By Amy Maetzold

Hundreds of parents rushed to pick up their children from Taft High School in Woodland Hills after a threat to "shoot up the school" circulated online on Tuesday.

Officers were sent to the campus in the 5400 block of Winnetka Avenue around 9 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.  

Students were locked inside classrooms while authorities investigated the threat. After they found the social media post was not creditable, the students were let outside into the courtyard of the school or reunited with their family.

SkyCal flew over the scene and saw a large group of parents waiting outside to pick up their children.

"The way of the world today is so dangerous. It doesn't matter what city you live in anymore, the danger is present everywhere," said Ron Blum, parent.  

"I didn't want to take the risk, so I was going to pick them up either way. There is another post about tomorrow, so I am probably not going to send them to school," said Sasha Kogan, parent.

Parents said it took them about 1 hour to wait in line to pick up their kids.

The investigation was conducted by the LAPD and school police officers. 

Classes will remain in session for the day and school authorities said they will have additional patrols in and around the school as a precautionary measure. 

Amy Maetzold is a digital producer at KCAL News. She started her journalism career in Wisconsin where she was a producer at NBC15 and Spectrum News 1. Before coming to KCAL, Amy covered news in Santa Barbara at KEYT, winning a group Emmy Award for team coverage on the Alisal Fire.

