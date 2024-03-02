Palos Verdes neighbors scared to lose homes as rain comes in

Neighbors in Palos Verdes were worried about losing their homes in landslides and mudslides as erosion from incoming rain continued to plague the area Saturday.

"You have to understand that all this water is like a glass overfilled and we are watching the spillage of that water right now," said Eva Albja, a homeowner. "It's scary. We're all scared of losing our homes."

From Rancho Palos Verdes to Rolling Hills, there are cracks in the ground, buckling roads, and damaged homes. Plastic tarps and sandbags are all over the area.

"Everyone is crying at times. It's emotional because this is our homes," said Albja. "We've lived here for over 20 years."

The continued moisture is leaving little time for the soil to dry out between storms, neighbors said. Residents are urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to intervene as they struggle to cope with the aftermath of each destructive storm.