Thrown rock damages L.A. Fire Station in Palms

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

The front door of a fire station was damaged Thursday morning in an apparent vandalism attack.

An incident was reported at Los Angeles Fire Dept. Station 43, located at 3690 Motor Ave. in Palms, at 5:10 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities said at least one rock was thrown at the front entrance. The glass front door sustained a large hole and fractured the glass.

Initially firefighters heard the sound and thought gunfire might have been involved. They sheltered in place while LAPD officers responded to investigate.

Station personnel were prevented from responding to a fire call in Venice due to the incident.

LAPD later determined a large rock had been thrown at the front door, and cleared the scene.

No injuries were reported, and no suspect description was available.

First published on January 26, 2023 / 6:15 AM

