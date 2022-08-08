Palmdale woman shot in face trying to fight off man who kidnapped her daughter

A Palmdale woman was shot in the face as she attempted to fight off a kidnapper at her home on Sunday.

The incident was reported to have occurred just before 10:30 p.m., when a "man entered the woman's residence and shot her in the face before taking the child and leaving," according to Lieutenant Thomas Kim with Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

She was rushed to the hospital and at latest, was said to be showing stable vital signs.

Deputies dispatched to the scene were able to quickly locate the suspect after searching the nearby area, take him into custody and safely recover the woman's daughter.

The man, reportedly in his 30s, was arrested for charges of attempted murder, kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon.

According to authorities, the woman did not know the attacker.

Neither the age of the child nor the identity of the man was immediately known.