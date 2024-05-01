Watch CBS News
Local News

Palmdale woman found stabbed to death inside her home

By Marissa Wenzke

/ KCAL News

Homicide detectives found a woman stabbed to death inside her Palmdale home Tuesday night, authorities said.

Deputies were responding to a welfare check at the home located in the 38000 block of 20th Street East just after 8 p.m. when they found the body of the woman, who is described as 25 to 30 years old, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The officers forced their way into the home after discovering what they believed to be blood on the living room floor.

She was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

No other details have been released by authorities as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to reach the sheriff's department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be given by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.

Marissa Wenzke

Marissa Wenzke is a journalist based in Los Angeles. She has a bachelor's degree in political science from UC Santa Barbara and is a graduate of Columbia Journalism School.

First published on May 1, 2024 / 5:45 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.