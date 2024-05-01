Palmdale woman found stabbed to death inside her home

Homicide detectives found a woman stabbed to death inside her Palmdale home Tuesday night, authorities said.

Deputies were responding to a welfare check at the home located in the 38000 block of 20th Street East just after 8 p.m. when they found the body of the woman, who is described as 25 to 30 years old, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The officers forced their way into the home after discovering what they believed to be blood on the living room floor.

She was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

No other details have been released by authorities as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to reach the sheriff's department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be given by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.