Palm trees catch fire near Hollywood Bowl

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A small fire broke out right across the street from the Hollywood Bowl Saturday night. 

Patrons leaving the "Sound of Music" sing-along event were met with burning palm trees located on Highland Avenue, right next to the 101 Freeway overpass. 

There were several posts on Twitter sharing images and video of the fire. 

Here is a video shared to us by CBSLA General Manager Joel Vilmenay. 

It's unclear at this moment how the fire started. 

It started just after 11 p.m. on Saturday and fortunately there were no injuries reported.

Fortunately, the fire was all vegetation and did not require the Los Angeles Fire Department to issue an alert. 

First published on September 18, 2022 / 6:53 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

