Pair of teenagers arrested by Redondo Beach police after stealing over $3,500 in fragrance, beauty products

Officers arrested a pair of suspects wanted in connection with a retail theft that occurred in Redondo Beach on Saturday.

Maria Barrera and Jessica Diaz, both 19-years-old and residents of Daly City, were arrested after Redondo Beach Police Department officers were able to locate them after tracing the vehicle the two used to flee from the scene.

The initial incident occurred at around 9 p.m. Saturday evening, when Barrera or Diaz entered a business on Hawthorne Boulevard, placing a large amount of fragrance and beauty products in bags before leaving the area.

When officers checked the vehicle, they located nearly $3,700 in stolen products.

Both women were released on bond.

According to the press release from Redondo Beach PD, the case is being considered for felony filing charges by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.