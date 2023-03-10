Pair of shootings occurring within 15 minutes of each other under investigation in South LA

Police are investigating a pair of shootings that occurred just minutes apart from each other in South Los Angeles Thursday evening.

KCAL News

The first shooting, which occurred at around 8:04 p.m. in the area of Imperial Highway and Hoover Street, resulted in three people suffering from gunshot wounds. All have been hospitalized, according to Los Angeles Fire Department. One is said to be in critical condition, while the other two are expected to survive.

Just about 15 minutes later, at 8:17 p.m. a second shooting occurred in the 10900 block of S. Figueroa Street. One person was hospitalized after suffering a gunshot wound. Their condition was unavailable.

The shootings occurred less than a mile away from each other.

There is no suspect information available in either shooting.

KCAL News

Los Angeles Police Department officers investigating the incidents say that other than the close proximity and time of the shootings, it is unclear if they are connected.