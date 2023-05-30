Watch CBS News
Pair of burglars bust through wall to rob nearby businesses

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Pasadena police are searching for a pair of burglars that destroyed a wall to steal tens of thousands of dollars from a local restaurant. 

According to the Pasadena Police Department, the nefarious duo was caught on camera crawling through one of the businesses, hoping to avoid detection. 

At first, the two suspects broke into a beauty salon in the 900 block of North Orange Grove Boulevard at about 8 p.m. May 27. It's unclear what the pair of thieves took from the business. After pilfering through the salon, the two robbers busted through a shared wall to enter the adjacent restaurant. 

After rummaging around Envios Las America's #2, the suspects broke open a safe and looted $30,000. Investigators asked anyone with any information regarding the case to contact police at (626) 744-4501.

First published on May 30, 2023 / 4:50 PM

