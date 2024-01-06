Pair of burglars arrested with $20k worth of stolen goods in Laguna Beach

Two men were arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary in Laguna Beach early Thursday morning.

While patrolling the string of businesses along Laguna Canyon Road at around 3:45 a.n., officers noticed a car leaving the area. They conducted a traffic stop based on an equipment violation on the vehicle, according to a statement from Laguna Beach Police Department.

During the stop, an officer noticed various items inside of the vehicle that "heightened the officer's suspicion," the statement said.

The investigation led to the arrest of Chino Hills resident Joseph Hernandez, who was driving the car. He was arrested on suspicion of burglary, possession of stolen property and additional charges that were not specified in the police statement.

A second occupant of the vehicle, who remains unidentified, was also taken into custody. Police say he is a "career criminal currently on probation," and that he is being investigated by the Orange County District Attorney's office for additional related charges.

Anyone with further information on the incident is aked to contact police at (949) 497-0701.