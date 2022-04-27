Pair of arrests made in Encino homicide from March

Los Angeles Police Department homicide detectives arrested a pair of suspects connected with a fatal shooting that occurred in Encino on March 2, leaving an 80-year-old man dead.

Stuart Herman, 80, seen here with his daughter, was shot and killed by suspects Wednesday night at his Encino home.

Investigators identified two murder suspects during their search, both of whom were arrested on Tuesday.

The original incident unfolded at around 5:30 p.m. on March 2, when officers were dispatched to a home in the 4500 block of Densmore Avenue following reports of an assault with a deadly weapon.

When they arrived, they found Stuart Herman, 80, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, where he was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.

During the investigation, homicide detectives were able to procure two search warrants, which were both served on Tuesday.

The first was served at a residence on the 1600 block of Emerick Avenue in Simi Valley, where Timothy Kirkpatrick, 42, refused to exit and barricaded himself, prompting a short standoff before he was taken into custody.

The second was served later Tuesday at around 2:00 p.m. at a residence on the 5400 blcok of Alott Avenue in Sherman Oaks, where Hakop Keloyan, 48, also refused to comply with authorities, attempting to flee from the rear of the property before he was taken into custody.

As they completed the search warrant on the Sherman Oaks residence, detectives located an illegal marijuana grow operation on the property, where they report removing hundreds of marijuana plants.

A theft of electricity investigation was also started by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

Both Kirkpatrick and Keloyan were booked on murder charges.