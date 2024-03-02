Watch CBS News
Sports

Paintsil, Joveljic each have goal, assist to lead Galaxy over Earthquakes 3-1

/ AP

Joseph Paintsil and Dejan Joveljic each had a goal and an assist to lead the Los Angeles Galaxy to a 3-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night.

Paintsil struck in the 18th minute when he fired a left-footed shot past diving goalkeeper Daniel De Sousa Britto. Joveljic scored in the 43rd when he buried a right-footed shot from just outside the six-yard box on an assist from Paintsil following a fast break. Riqui Puig scored in the 48th. Joveljic had the assist.

John McCarthy had two saves for the Galaxy (1-0-1), who went 2-0-1 against the Earthquakes during last year's regular season.

Preston Judd scored in the 69th minute for San Jose (0-2-0). Daniel made three saves.

It was the 99th meeting in all competitions between the teams in the Cali Clásico. The Galaxy lead the all-time series 47-33-19.

San Jose plays Vancouver at home on Saturday. The Galaxy play at Nashville on March 10.

First published on March 3, 2024 / 4:15 PM PST

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.