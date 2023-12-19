Page scores 12 in USC's 79-59 win over Alabama State

Bronny James showed off his shooting touch and USC snapped a three-game losing streak.

Arrinten Page scored 12 points and James provided a second-half spark with two quick 3-pointers in his third college game, helping USC roll to a 79-59 victory over Alabama State on Tuesday night.

A few days shy of five months after suffering cardiac arrest, James had a strong second half to help the Trojans (6-5) get their first win since Nov. 29. The son of NBA superstar LeBron James hit a pair of 3s in less than two minutes after Alabama State (4-6) dropped a 26-point margin down to 14.

"He's a terrific shooter," USC coach Andy Enfield said. "He just needs to be able to shoot when he gets winded. Tonight it was nice to see him because he was able to run up and down the court and was able to make a couple of 3s when he was somewhat tired.

"He's one of our better shooters on the team and he's also a very smart player with the ball in his hands."

Isaiah Collier and Kobe Johnson both scored 11 points for USC. Johnson also had eight rebounds and Collier had six assists.

TJ Madlock led Alabama State with 17 points and Isaiah Range had 13.

The freshman James made 2 of 5 3-pointers for six points and had three rebounds, an assist and a steal. He also committed three turnovers and was called for a pair of first-half charges, which Enfield said "were a little questionable as far as whether the defense is moving."

"I feel like he's only going to get better," said Collier, also a prized freshman recruit. "We told him he needs to shoot the ball more when he's open."

LeBron James, whose Lakers are at the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night, was not in attendance.

Bronny James entered the game with USC's lead cut down to 43-29 early in the second half. Less than a minute later, he drained a 3-pointer from the right corner for his first points, showing more reaction on the other end protesting that he was fouled.

He played a season-high 17 minutes, 32 seconds. It has been a gradual road back for James, who had one 3-pointer and nine points in his first two games, losses to Long Beach State and Auburn.

"He has to get in game shape and he is on minutes restriction," Enfield said. "Bronny's done a terrific job of just trying to understand what we're doing as a team, being out for so long, to get his timing back. I thought he played very well tonight."

The game was part of a series of games Pac-12 teams are playing at HBCU schools.