Pacoima homicide investigation continues overnight

By KCAL-News Staff

Early Wednesday morning, detectives remained at the scene of a Pacoima neighborhood homicide investigation where a man was found shot dead with multiple gunshot wounds in the back area of a residence around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Earlier Tuesday, neighbors said they heard gunshots, and officers from the Los Angeles Police Department say the shooting death of the 22-year-old man most likely happened much earlier than when the body was discovered. 

Crews from LAPD's dive team wearing hazmat suits showed up at the house in the 12500 block of Debell Street early Wednesday morning, saying they were about to go into 3 feet of dirty water in the home's backyard to investigate. 

lapd-dive-team.jpg
The Los Angeles Police Department dive team assists with the Pacoima homicide investigation. KCAL News
KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on August 30, 2023 / 9:28 AM

