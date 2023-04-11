Pacific Palisades neighbor dispute escalates into barricade situation

An unidentified man in his 30s was taken into custody Tuesday morning. The man, draped in an American flag, was handcuffed to a gurney and loaded into a Los Angeles Fire Dept. ambulance at the scene at about 8 a.m. KCAL News

A dispute between Pacific Palisades neighbors escalated into a barricade situation with law enforcement officers overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.

An altercation began around 11 p.m. Monday near the 17200 block of Sunset Boulevard in Pacific Palisades.

Los Angeles police officers responded to a 911 call around 11 p.m. Tuesday about a neighbor acting aggressively toward a female resident at an apartment complex.

A man reportedly screamed racial epithets at the woman and tried to break her apartment door off its hinges.

Officers attempted to make contact with the man, who was described as extremely hostile, about allegedly breaking and entering. The situation escalated into a barricade scene.

An unidentified man in his 30s was taken into custody Tuesday morning. The man, draped in an American flag, was handcuffed to a gurney and loaded into a Los Angeles Fire Dept. ambulance at the scene at about 8 a.m.

The area was blocked off during the incident before police declared the scene clear.