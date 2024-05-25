Pacific Coast Highway blocked along stretch in Malibu by small landslide

A small landslide, or debris flow, led to a stretch of the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu being blocked with Caltrans telling drivers the avoid the roadway over Memorial Day weekend.

A stretch of the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu blocked by a small landslide, or debris flow. Caltrans

Caltrans told drivers to "avoid unnecessary travel" along an area of the beachside highway that's north of Sunset Boulevard in an alert on Saturday. The right lane in the northbound side of the highway was blocked, with an image from Caltrans showing the lane covered in dirt from a hillside that flowed onto the road.

Emergency funding was secured to created a second northbound lane, according to Caltrans.

"Design plans complete. We expect to hire a contractor next week. Construction date not set, yet," the agency said in a post on X.