Oxnard residents shelter in place during massive warehouse fire

A massive fire at a warehouse in Oxnard prompted residents nearby to shelter in place while crews battled the flames.

The fire started around 10:30 p.m. in the 200 block of E Colonia Road, according to the Oxnard Fire Department.

Crews have been working throughout the night to contain the flames.

The fire grew so large that the Oxnard Fire Department declared a shelter in place for residents in the area so nobody would get hit by flying embers. After crews got the flames under control the shelter in place was lifted.

East Colonial Road and Oxnard Blvd have been shut down while crews continue to work on putting out the fire Wednesday morning. Officials said the roads are expected to be closed until 12 p.m.