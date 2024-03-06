Watch CBS News
Oxnard residents shelter in place during massive warehouse fire

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

A massive fire at a warehouse in Oxnard prompted residents nearby to shelter in place while crews battled the flames.

The fire started around 10:30 p.m. in the 200 block of E Colonia Road, according to the Oxnard Fire Department.

Crews have been working throughout the night to contain the flames.

The fire grew so large that the Oxnard Fire Department declared a shelter in place for residents in the area so nobody would get hit by flying embers. After crews got the flames under control the shelter in place was lifted.

East Colonial Road and Oxnard Blvd have been shut down while crews continue to work on putting out the fire Wednesday morning. Officials said the roads are expected to be closed until 12 p.m.

Amy Maetzold
microsoftteams-image.jpg

Amy Maetzold is a digital producer at KCAL News. She started her journalism career in Wisconsin where she was a producer at NBC15 and Spectrum News 1. Before coming to KCAL, Amy covered news in Santa Barbara at KEYT, winning a group Emmy Award for team coverage on the Alisal Fire.

First published on March 6, 2024 / 7:28 AM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

