Oxnard police shoot allegedly armed man walking through traffic

Oxnard police opened fire on a man allegedly armed with a sharp object after receiving reports he was walking in the middle of traffic Sunday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area of Ventura Road and Doris Avenue at 11:26 p.m. following several calls about the man, who investigators later learned has an outstanding arrest warrant on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a stabbing, according to the Oxnard Police Department. Police said that alleged crime is not related to Sunday's incident.

According to police, officers shot at the man after giving him commands which he did not follow. Emergency first responders treated him and took him to Ventura County Medical Center, where he has been listed in stable condition.

An officer's body cam captured the shooting and the footage will be shared in a community critical incident debriefing, police said, although the date for that release has not been decided.

Officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.

No other details have been released as the investigation continues.

Oxnard police and the Ventura County District Attorney's Office are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to reach Detective Adam Aguilar at 805-385-7680 or adam.aguilar@oxnardpd.org.