Oxnard man, 29, charged with murder in fatal shooting of 17-year-old

An Oxnard man is facing murder and other criminal charges in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

Jose Alberto Salazar is accused of killing the teenager by shooting at him while he was inside a vehicle, firing a round that went through the rear window and struck the victim in the head on April 15, according to prosecutors. Officers responded to call about the shooting near the intersection of West Yucca Street and South "F" Street at around 11:45 p.m., police said.

They found the victim unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound while in the passenger seat of a truck, prosecutors said.

He was rushed to Ventura County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead the following day.

As officers investigated the shooting, they found evidence about a block away in the 4200 block of South "G" Street, according to police. The Oxnard Police Department has not released further details about the evidence found.

On June 10, investigators identified Salazar as the suspected gunman, police said. They arrested him while he was being held at Ventura County Jail in connection with unrelated charges. He remains in custody on $2 million bail.

Salazar is also facing charges of shooting at an occupied vehicle and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors have also filed special allegations that can lead to sentencing enhancements including personally and intentionally discharging a firearm causing death, serving a prior prison term and being on parole at the time of a crime.

According to police, the April 15 shooting marked the fourth homicide in the city of Oxnard this year.