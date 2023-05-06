Owners of Balboa Island Ferry asks community to help after zero-emission mandate

The owners of the Balboa Island Ferry are asking for the community's help after a state mandate aimed at improving air quality threatened to shutter the over 100-year-old Newport Beach operation.

The Balboa Island Ferry went into business in 1919 to transport cars and passengers across 800 feet of water between Balboa Island and Newport's Balboa Peninsula. In December, the California Air Resources Board implemented new regulations that require commercial harbor craft to start using renewable diesel fuel this year and begin the process of converting to zero-emission engines, electric. The company said they have until 2026 to make the change.

In an open letter posted on its website, the operating company claimed that the conversion to electric for their fleet of three boats would cost about $5 million. The Balboa Island Ferry said it cannot afford the multi-million dollar endeavor and are unsure where they can find the funds, despite grants available.

"The application process for grants is complex and at this point, we see no clear path to obtaining adequate funding," the company said in the letter.

The California Air Resources Board stated they are open to discussions with the ferry company about funding and what extension options are possible under the current regulation.