Owen Fire: 50 acre brush fire burning in Topanga Canyon

By KCAL-News Staff

Firefighters are battling a large brush fire burning in the Topanga Canyon area. 

Aerial view of the fire's burn scar.  KCAL News

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were sent to the scene of the fire, near Santa Maria Road and Topanga Canyon Road at around 2:15 p.m. after learning of the fire. 

By 3:45 p.m., the blaze had quickly grown to torch 50 acres of brush. 

The cause of the fire remains unclear. 

Topanga Canyon Boulevard was closed between Pacific Coast Highway and Mulholland Drive to allow fire crews to access the area. 

First published on July 26, 2023 / 3:58 PM

