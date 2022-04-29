Overturned big-rig spills milk, fuel on 101 freeway in Sherman Oaks

A big-rig overturned and spilled milk and fuel on the 101 freeway in Sherman Oaks early Friday morning.

The collision involving a big-rig and a car occurred just after 2:50 a.m. on the westbound 101 freeway at Van Nuys Boulevard, according to California Highway Patrol.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt.

The truck overturned and spilled a small amount of milk and diesel fuel.

A Sig Alert was issued and several westbound lanes of the 101 freeway were shut down during the cleanup. They remained closed as of 6:30 a.m.

The circumstances of the collision were unclear.