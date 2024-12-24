Watch CBS News
All lanes of westbound 101 Freeway near Encino reopen after overturned big rig

By Chelsea Hylton

KCAL News

Overturned big rig causes multiple lane closures on westbound 101 Freeway near Encino
Overturned big rig causes multiple lane closures on westbound 101 Freeway near Encino 00:56

All lanes of the westbound 101 Freeway near Encino were reopened after an overturned big rig prompted closures Tuesday morning. 

The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig Alert at Hayvenhurst Avenue while crews worked to clear the roadway. The crash took place before 6 a.m., CHP said. 

The closure caused significant traffic delays for morning commuters. 

101-overturned-big-rig.png
An overturned big rig causes multiple lane closures on the westbound 101 Freeway near Encino.  KCAL News

The CHP said no injuries were reported. The cause of the incident is unknown. 

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

