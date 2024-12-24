All lanes of westbound 101 Freeway near Encino reopen after overturned big rig

Overturned big rig causes multiple lane closures on westbound 101 Freeway near Encino

All lanes of the westbound 101 Freeway near Encino were reopened after an overturned big rig prompted closures Tuesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig Alert at Hayvenhurst Avenue while crews worked to clear the roadway. The crash took place before 6 a.m., CHP said.

The closure caused significant traffic delays for morning commuters.

The CHP said no injuries were reported. The cause of the incident is unknown.