Overturned big rig blocks freeway transition in Orange

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

An overturned big rig blocked part of the 5 Freeway in Orange Monday afternoon. 

According to California Highway Patrol, the big rig toppled over just after 2:30 p.m., blocking the transition between eastbound lanes of State Route 22 and northbound lanes of the I-5 Freeway and State Route 57. 

Officers closed the entire transition for at least two hours as they waited for assistance in remove the truck from the road. 

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured during the incident. 

Drivers were advised to seek alternate routes. 

First published on February 6, 2023 / 4:59 PM

