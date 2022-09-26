Watch CBS News
Overnight road closures at LAX could cause traffic at Tom Bradley International terminal

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Officials warned travelers Sunday that road closures at the Los Angeles International Airport could cause traffic delays at the Tom Bradley International Terminal. 

Construction on the pedestrian bridge at the terminal will start Sunday and continue until Thursday from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m. each night, LAX officials said. 

Both the departure and arrival levels are expected to be impacted at those hours. 

Travelers are encouraged to plan ahead and add extra time when coming to the airport on those days. 

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on September 25, 2022 / 5:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

