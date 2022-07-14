Over $9 million allocated by Los Angeles County to fund park projects in 30 cities

Over $9 million have been allocated to fund park projects throughout Los Angeles County.

The move was announced early Thursday morning by The Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District which plans to use the funds from Measure A, the LA County Safe, Clean Neighborhood Parks and Beaches Measure. This parcel tax was approved by voters in 2016.

"This is a bold park equity investment in communities and in building a greener Los Angeles County for all," said Norma Edith Garcia-Gonzalez, the RPOSD Director.

The funding will be dispersed amongst 30 different high-need cities and unincorporated locations that qualify for parks. Supervisor Janice Hahn noticed the stark lack of parks during the pandemic.

"There are neighborhoods across my district where families do not have access to a public park," she said. "With these allocations, cities across my district and across the county are going to be able to obtain the resources needed to invest in building new neighborhood parks and improving existing ones."

The move was applauded by fellow county officials who supported the Technical Assistance Program, which was also created using Measure A funding and helps organizations with applications for grant programs for their park projects.

"Park equity is our core objective, and the Technical Assistance Program helps even the playing field for park projects in our high and very high need communities," said Supervisor Holly Mitchell. "My district is one of the highest areas of park need, but this innovative program stands to transform how we develop and fund park projects."