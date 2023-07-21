Over 20 people cited in Reseda illegal casino raid
Over 20 people were cited Friday afternoon during a Los Angeles Police Department raid of an illegal gambling operation.
SkyCal spotted those in attendance at the time of the raid lined up and detained by police outside around 1:40 p.m. in the 19300 block of Vanowen Street in Reseda.
It's reported that those who were cited were released, with some arrests made due to outstanding warrants.
This is a developing story.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.