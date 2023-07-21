Watch CBS News
Over 20 people cited in Reseda illegal casino raid

Over 20 people were cited Friday afternoon during a Los Angeles Police Department raid of an illegal gambling operation.

SkyCal spotted those in attendance at the time of the raid lined up and detained by police outside around 1:40 p.m. in the 19300 block of Vanowen Street in Reseda.

It's reported that those who were cited were released, with some arrests made due to outstanding warrants.

This is a developing story.

First published on July 21, 2023 / 3:15 PM

