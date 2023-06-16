Over 100 vacant lots identified as possible homeless shelter locations, nonprofit says

An empty 7-acre lot in Woodland Hills, which was once home to an elementary school, is one of the many vacant sites a Los Angeles nonprofit has identified as a potential place to build housing for the homeless.

"I actually think it's a really great idea," said Jodi Hamilton a mother to twin boys

Hamilton, whose boys are both seven years old, lives within walking distance of the lot and believes that building a homeless shelter at the lot is a good way to address the housing shortage.

"I feel like there's a need for it," said Hamilton. "And this is a great location. There's nothing being done with it."

However, there are some in the neighborhood that would rather not see a homeless shelter built near their homes.

"I think there has to be a different way to set up," said resident Janine Jeffrey. "A different area to set up where there's not only a homeless shelter but dedicated mental health professionals and dedicated medical professionals."

The debate in this neighborhood underscores a common thread across Los Angeles where to build and house people experiencing homelessness. In a report commissioned by the Committee for Greater L.A., the nonprofit lists 126 proposed sites to get 1,000 beds ready within six months.

While the authors of the report thanked Mayor Karen Bass' office for helping them compile their list, her office told the Los Angeles Times, they are making their own list of properties and their own timeline for developing them.

"Rents are rising. Landlords in some cases don't want to work with the homeless housing," said Veronica Lewis, director of HOPICS.

HOPICS is a homeless outreach and advocacy agency that helps place people into housing in South Los Angeles and surrounding communities.

"I think that this is the best next step to figure out existing land that's not being used, not only for temporary housing but for permanent housing," said Lewis.

However, the question of "where to build?" remains. Richard Krzemien has lived across the street from the former Woodland Hills elementary school for three decades.

"I don't think it's a good idea," said Krzemien. "It's a single-family neighborhood. It's quiet and there's no access to good transportation here."