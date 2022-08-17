Over 1 million people attended the OC Fair this year

Over a million people opted for funnel cake and made their way to the Orange County Fair this year.

The fair, which wrapped up on Sunday, drew 1,055,173 visitors and sold out eleven days between Jul 15 and Aug 14.

Last year, the fair drew around the same amount of people with 1,055,770 visitors and had 16 sold-out shows even though the event was limited due to COVID-19.

Attendance was limited again this year after organizers found it helped create shorter lines and allowed fairgoers more room to move around easier.

OC Fair CEO Michele Richards said the goal is no longer to break attendance records but rather to provide a better experience for fairgoers.

"The annual OC Fair is very special and important to the community," Richards said.

"It gives us such pleasure to present it every year. It's a thrill for our team to plan and produce an event that resonates with our guests throughout Southern California and beyond. It's always sad to see the annual OC Fair end each year, but rest assured our team is already working on next year's fair. We can't wait to welcome back all our guests again in 2023."

The fair was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.