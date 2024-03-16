Outfielder Kole Calhoun, who spent majority of career with Angels, announces retirement

Kole Calhoun, a fan favorite outfielder during his eight seasons with the Angels, has announced his retirement from baseball after 12 years.

"Baseball was always my dream, and to make that my reality fills me with gratitude," Calhoun said in a post on Instagram on Friday. "I have loved this game since I can remember so making this announcement weighs heavy on my heart. This day comes for all players eventually and I can honestly say that I have given this game everything I have and I walk away with no regrets."

"I once read that endings are not a bad thing, they just mean that something else is about to begin," he posted. "Thank you baseball for the memories!!"

Now 36, Calhoun was selected by the Angels in the eighth round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

He joined the big league team in 2012, kicking off a lengthy tenure with the Halos in which he earned the adoration of many for his gritty play and constant hustle on the diamond. That effort earned him a Gold Glove in 2015.

During his eight years with the Angels, Calhoun was a .249 hitter with 140 homers and 451 RBIs.

He signed a two-year contract with his hometown Arizona Diamondbacks in 2019, where he would play for two seasons until joining the Texas Rangers on a one-year deal for the 2022 season.

Following his time in Texas, Calhoun bounced around various franchises on minor league deals, including the Seattle Mariners, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, before he was traded to the Cleveland Guardian in 2023, where he played 43 games.