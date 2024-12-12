Our Lady of Guadalupe Day celebration held at cathedral in downtown LA

Every year on Dec. 12 Catholic believers from all across the country and Mexico celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Worshippers fill the churches and cathedrals to partake in religious celebrations paying homage to the Virgin Mary, Jesus's mother. The Cathedral of Our Lady of Angels in downtown LA offers several mass services and celebrations throughout the day.

Celebrations honoring the Lady of Guadalupe take place across the U.S. and Mexico every year on Dec. 12. They honor her fast day of when she appeared to Saint Juan Diego near Mexico City in 1531. KCAL News

This year's gathering includes Indigenous dancers, a mariachi performance and other live events. They usually kick off the event the night before or early in the morning by singing "Las Mananitas," a traditional birthday song.

People place flowers near her photos and light candles dedicating prayers toward her. Our Lady of Guadalupe plays a significant role for many Mexican people representing hope and guidance.

The history of Our Lady of Guadalupe is that she appeared to Saint Juan Diego near Mexico City on the hillside of Tepeyac in 1531, according to the Catholic Church. She told Juan Diego to have a church built in her name. When Juan Diego told the local bishop that Mary had appeared, he didn't believe him.

Juan Diego returned to Mary telling her of the bishop's disbelief. She placed roses in his tilma and instructed him to go back to the bishop and give him the flowers. When Juan Diego opened his tilma, an image of the Virgin Mary appeared.

A piece of the tilma is inside the Cathedral of Our Lady of Angels for everyone to see, according to the Archdiocese of Los Angeles. It was given as a gift from the Archbishop of Mexico.

Other celebrations are held across Mexico including large processions and parades. Juan Diego's tilma with the Virgin's image is on display at the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico.