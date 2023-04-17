Oregon police officer fatally shot during pursuit; suspect sought

Rene Castro (36) of Nyssa. If anyone has any information about his possible location, please call Malheur County Dispatch at 541-473-5125. Oregon State Police

Authorities were looking for a man they believe shot and killed an eastern Oregon reserve police officer Saturday night.

On Saturday at about 8:20 p.m. Nyssa Police Reserve Officer Joseph Johnson responded to a report of a "violent individual damaging property and threatening others" near a Nyssa residence, Oregon State Police said Sunday.

The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Nyssa resident Rene Castro, reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle, and Johnson began a pursuit.

The suspect vehicle pulled over, and as Johnson stopped, a suspect believed to be Castro shot at Johnson, fatally striking him, Oregon State Police said.

Arriving paramedics and Malheur County sheriff's deputies found Johnson, 43, dead at the scene.

Authorities are searching for Rene Castro. Anyone with information about his location, call Malheur County Dispatch (541) 473-5125.

Nyssa, population 3,200, is near the Idaho state line about 50 miles northwest of Boise, Idaho.